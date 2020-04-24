Tropical Tan has the Versa Pro Spray Tanning (042120)

Closings
Tropical Tan

705 Illinois

Joplin MO

(417)782-3900

Our facilities are clean and well equipped, with a staff that’s both cheerful as well as helpful with your specific concerns. We work hard to ensure that your every tanning experience is a perfect one, by offering an assortment of services and benefits that you can truly value.

  • Over 30 Tanning Beds, The Largest Selection in Joplin
  • Clean & Cool environment
  • High Pressure Tanning, Stand ups, Super Beds
  • Nine Levels of Tanning
  • UV Free Spray Tanning: Versa Spa & Mystic Tan
  • 2 Aqua Massages
  • Radiance Red Light Therapy Treatments
  • FormoStar InfraRed Body Wrap treatments
  • Tanning Lockers
  • Refreshment Area including Pepsi Products and crushed ice
  • Handicapped accessible hallways and restrooms
  • Now offering Memberships
  • Arbonne Distributor
  • Compare Our Prices, No Appointment Necessary

If you have any questions regarding our beds or other services, please give us a call. Our experienced smart tan certified staff are always more than happy to help in any way possible. It is our highest priority to ensure that when you leave you’ll be both looking and feeling fantastic.

Welcome To Tropical Tan

