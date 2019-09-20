The Wildwood understands and respects the individual lifestyle and personal needs of each resident. (091219)

Wildwood Senior Living

The Wildwood understands and respects the individual lifestyle and personal needs of each resident. Whether residing in our Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Memory Care units, your needs will be met with the highest level of customer service.

The on-site amenities at The Wildwood are second to none. We have spaces large enough to host your family. Whether a birthday gathering or a holiday party, let our staff know how we can help make your day special. We also have a commercial kitchen available for cooking lessons, a beauty shop to make sure you’re always looking your best, and community areas to acquaint yourself with your neighbors.

The Wildwood promotes family and fun, but equally important we focus on health and wellness. We promote healthy aging via the application of the body and mind. Residents can exercise the body by using the outdoor LifeTrail equipment which is specifically designed for seniors. If you prefer to get your exercise inside, we have a state-of-the-art fitness center open for use at your leisure. Group classes are also available in areas such as yoga, aerobics, strength training, and tai chi. Exercising the mind can be completed by reading a new book, completing puzzles, and attempting to solve brainteasers alone or with friends. The best part? We are always incorporating new ways to keep our residents engaged.