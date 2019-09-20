The Vogue Boutique is ready for Fall (091119)

The Vogue Boutique

144 S Main St

Carl Junction, Missouri 64834

(p) (417) 649-7911

The Vogue Boutique has been family owned and operated since 2006. We are a husband and wife team that are high school sweethearts. He wanted to be a coach and I had a love for retail. The tough demands of retail required us both to be in the store fulltime. So, if you are ever in the store Matt loves to chat about the latest sporting events. While I will let you know about the latest fashion trends.

Customer service is our passion. We strive to make sure our customers are treated with respect and given the attention you deserve. We Love helping you to find the perfect gift or the fabulous outfit you have been admiring. Our favorite thing about The Vogue is the friendships we have developed along the way.

We would love for you to stop in the store and introduce yourself or send us a message. We would love to get to know you!

We look forward to you shopping with us!