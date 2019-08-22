The Touch Up Shop says you need to take photos of your vehicle when involved in an accident (081219)

The Touch Up Shop

902 East 4th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

(417) 623-3687



thetouchupshop.com





Removal of small dings and dents through the paintless dent repair process to full collision auto body repair & custom painting.

They have all the new technology that will keep your vehicle up to date and safe with all the latest safety maechanisms that the vehicles today have on them. So rest assured when they repair your vehicle it is done with your safety in mind.https://www.facebook.com/The-Touch-Up-Shop-1403949063160797/