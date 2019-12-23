The Fireplace and More Store can give you a cozy glow of a warm fire (122319)

The Fireplace & More Store

2009 Stephens Blvd

Joplin MO

(417) 781-4500

https://www.thefireplaceandmorestore.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thebestfireplacestoreinjoplin/

The Fireplace & More Store began its humble beginnings in a barn in 1999. Brian Schnelle had admiration to become one of the biggest fireplace stores in the area. In 2012, that vision became a reality with the opening of our 7,000 Sq. Ft. showroom. Making us the largest fireplace store in the 4-States. The fireplace and More Store focuses on professional installation and impeccable customer service.



We pride ourselves on customer satisfaction and have been the recipient of the “Business Hall of Fame Best of Joplin” award for 5 Consecutive years and running, also this year we received the 2018 “Best of the 4-States” award from KZRG. The Fireplace & More Store believes in being honest and open with all employees and customers.



Yes we are a small family business that is involved in the community, but our quality of service, installation, and products compete at a national level. We invite you to meet our team and let us help you design your indoor or outdoor living space to supply the look, comfort, and quality you desire and deserve.





