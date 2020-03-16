The Curly Willow is a premier, locally owned flower shop and gift store in Joplin, Missouri (31120)

Closings
The Curly Willow

3126 S. Wisconsin

Joplin MO

(417)622-0316

The Curly Willow is a premier, locally owned flower shop and gift store in Joplin, Missouri offering flower delivery, subscription services, custom arrangements for corporate services, wedding flowers, event flowers and fine gifts.
Fresh Flowers | Delivery Services | Gifts | Weddings | Events | Subscription Services |
Let us remember those special occasions for you! We strive to create and develop happy relationships with all of our clients.
Because Every Occasion Matters!

