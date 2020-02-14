The Curly Willow is a premier, locally owned flower shop and gift store in Joplin (021220)

The Curly Willow

3126 S Wisconsin Ave

Joplin MO 64804

(417) 622-0316

Hours : Monday thru Friday 10:00 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Curly Willow is a premier, locally owned flower shop and gift store in Joplin, Missouri offering flower delivery, subscription services, custom arrangements for corporate services, wedding flowers, event flowers and fine gifts.
Fresh Flowers | Delivery Services | Gifts | Weddings | Events | Subscription Services |
Let us remember those special occasions for you! We strive to create and develop happy relationships with all of our clients.
Because Every Occasion Matters!

https://thecurlywillow.net/

https://www.facebook.com/curlywiilow/



