T S Electric, LLC – We are committed to providing a personalized service for each individual project with satisfaction guaranteed. (062220)

T S Electric, LLC
P.O. BOX 2924
Joplin MO
(877) – 713 – 0687
WIth TS Electric, we take on a wide range of electrical projects to include full installation for additions and remodels as well as wiring and panel upgrades and a variety of other jobs. Were committed to providing a personalized service for each individual project with satisfaction guaranteed. Our pricing is very flexible and competitive. we take on & look forward to building strong, long-term relationships with our clients and guarantee your satisfaction.
Service Area
- Joplin
- Webb City
- Neosho
Services Offered
Electrical
Related Services Available from Other Pros >
Areas of Expertise
- Electrical
Quick Facts
Business Hours
(Please call to confirm)
- Commercial
- Free Estimates
- Residential