T S Electric, LLC – We are committed to providing a personalized service for each individual project with satisfaction guaranteed. (062220)

T S Electric, LLC

P.O. BOX 2924

Joplin MO

(877) – 713 – 0687

WIth TS Electric, we take on a wide range of electrical projects to include full installation for additions and remodels as well as wiring and panel upgrades and a variety of other jobs. Were committed to providing a personalized service for each individual project with satisfaction guaranteed. Our pricing is very flexible and competitive. we take on & look forward to building strong, long-term relationships with our clients and guarantee your satisfaction.

Service Area

Joplin

Webb City

Neosho

Services Offered

Electrical

Related Services Available from Other Pros >

Areas of Expertise

Electrical

Quick Facts

Business Hours

(Please call to confirm)