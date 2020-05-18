Sunrise Family Restaurant is open 7 day’s a week and serves Breakfast all day as well as a full menu for lunch and dinner (051520)

Sunrise Family Restaurant

400 S Main Street

Cassville MO 65025

(417) 847–0782

Sunrise Family Restaurant is open 7 day’s a week from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. They serve all your favorite foods for Breakfast , lunch and dinner.

They serve all your favorite breakfast’s all day long! They have everything from Country Benedict to a variety of skillets, biscuits & gravy , steak and eggs and a variety of omelets to choose from.

For your lunch and dinner they serve burgers and many of your favorite sandwiches.

They serve Steak Dinners and Breaded Pork Tenderloins, Mexican Dishes, Sea Food, Cat Fish Dinners and Italian Dishes.

They serve a Senior Menu and a Children’s Menu complete with Mickey Mouse Pancakes!

Rest assured you will not go away hungry.

https://www.sunrisefamilyrestaurants.com/