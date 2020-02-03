Spring River Christian Village has a rehabilitation called Grace Point (013120)







Spring River Christian Village

201 S North Park Lane

Joplin MO 64801

(417) 622 – 4768

https://christianhorizonsliving.org/locations/spring-river-christian-village

At Spring River Christian Village, we care about you, your family and your future. We offer newly remodeled living options and wonderful amenities, as well as the widest level of care in the region. Our compassionate, highly trained staff works side by side, dedicated to providing quality, personalized care for each resident.

At Spring River Christian Village, you’ll enjoy vibrant, affordable independent living and assisted living in beautiful surroundings. You’ll also have the reassurance of living in the only faith-based, not-for-profit senior retirement community in Joplin and the surrounding region— where all your needs can be met.

For over 28 years, we’ve developed deep ties to our community and surrounding areas. Expand your interests and employ your talents through ongoing intergenerational activities and opportunities to get involved and remain an important part of the community. Motivated by mission, we are the only retirement community with local church support, including caring volunteers who bring additional support and amenities for residents and their families.

Spring River Christian Village provides a range of independent living options, long-term care, short term rehab and memory care—all available onsite to meet your every need.

Spring River Christian Village – Home. Heart. Passion.

When it makes sense—we’re here for you.

Levels of Care at Spring River Christian Village

Independent Living Garden Homes

Enjoy spacious living in a beautiful neighborhood. You’ll get maintenance-free living and lifestyle activities. Our newly built Lodge gives residents added room for activities.

Independent Living Apartment Homes

Everything you need is close by. Monthly fee includes all utilities, a robust activities program, weekly housekeeping, hot lunch daily and WiFi internet.

Assisted Living Apartment Homes

Maintain your independence, with a little extra help. Monthly fee includes utilities, three meals a day, nursing assistance, daily activities, weekly housekeeping/laundry and Wi-Fi internet.

Assisted Living Memory Care

Designed to be secure while keeping residents as independent as possible. Monthly rent includes utilities, three meals a day, housekeeping/laundry, specialized activities, nursing oversight, advanced-trained staff and 24/7 staff.

Long-Term Care (Skilled Nursing)

Compassionate skilled nursing care in a supportive environment. Daily fee includes utilities, three meals a day, laundry/housekeeping, Wi-Fi internet, nursing care at a skilled level, pastoral services and social services.

GracePoint Short-Term Rehab

GracePoint provides spacious rooms and a highly trained, certified clinical team dedicated to helping you on your road to recovery.

CareLink of Southwest Missouri

Delivering comprehensive, private-duty in-home care services 3-to-24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When you need, quality, reliable, supportive care, call our dedicated Care Coordinators at CareLink for a free, consultation. They will work with you and your family to create a personal, in-home support plan that will give you and your loved ones peace of mind, 844-665-7650 .

Hospice

We work with a trusted local agency to provide compassionate end-of-life services to those in need, available 24/7.





