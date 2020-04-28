Slim Vision has more to offer than just a weight loss program (042420)

At SlimVision Weight Loss & Laser Center we provide our clients with a multitude of treatments in our medical spa’s relaxing environment, where our staff of expertly trained and certified professionals will treat you with care and individualized attention. We’re confident that you’ll be completely satisfied with your experience, and your treatment results. Employing only a professionally-trained and courteous staff ensures that our clients will receive today’s safest, state-of-the-art, non-surgical cosmetic treatment procedures, specially-tailored consultations and expert advice.

Slim Vision

Jack R. Doney, M.D.

310 2nd Ave S.W. Suite 201

Miami, OK 74354

Phone: (918) 542-8477

Fax: (918) 542-6422

Visit us on the Web!

LIKE us on Facebook!

Business Hours:

Monday: 9am to 5pm

Tuesday: 9am to 5pm

Wednesday: 9am to 5pm

Thursday: 9am to 5pm

Friday: 9am to 12:30pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday Closed