Seneca Vet Clinic

3319 Kentucky Rd

Seneca MO 64865

(417) 776-2801

Seneca Vet Clinic will take care of your large and small animals. They also do Farm calls and emergencies. They are very reasonable on their prices.

Facebook URL

https://www.facebook.com/SenecaVeterinaryClinic/

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.