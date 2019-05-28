Pro Lube Tire & Repair Center is having a Truck Load Tire Center (052419)

Pro-Lube Tire & Repair Center

1406 N Business 49

Neosho MO

(417)455-9000

For the past 14 years, Pro-Lube Tire and Auto Center has been servicing the automotive repair needs of Neosho, Missouri.

Pro-Lube Tire and Auto Center is proud to announce the addition of our new Standard and Custom Exhaust Services. We have invested in state of the art equipment and more importantly the technical training needed to offer the very highest quality exhaust service. We are custom fabricators, no job is too difficult for our team!

Our ASE certified mechanics are trained to accurately diagnose automotive issues correctly the first time. Call us if you need towing or roadside assistance. Thursday from 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Proudly serving Neosho, Granby, Goodman and the surrounding areas. We welcome you to come into Pro-Lube Tire and Auto Center for a quote on an automotive repair service, or you can schedule an appointment with us online today.

We service all makes and models, foreign and domestic, cars and trucks. On this site you will find valuable auto repair specials which update each quarter so check back often.

Give us a call today to schedule an appointment!