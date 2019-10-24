Oak Pointe Assisted Living – They have a wonderful assisted living home in Carthage (101719)







Oak Pointe Assisted Living

300 W Airport Dr

Carthage MO 64836

(417) 358-3355

Oak Pointe was created with the sole purpose of providing elders and families in smaller Missouri markets with a new, compelling option for seniors housing. Our experienced Missouri-based owner-operator team recognized that new options were expanding in larger cities in the state and the Midwest, leaving elders and families in smaller cities with few choices. This commitment to Missouri elders and families officially launched in 2015, and led to the creation of thriving new senior living communities in Maryville, Kearney, Carthage, Neosho, Monett, and Rolla. Our newest Oak Pointe community will open in Washington, MO in 2020.

“Each Oak Pointe location has a strong connection to its local community. In addition to employing approximately 30 local team members, we take pride in partnering with numerous local businesses, supporting local community causes, and paying local property taxes. We see ourselves as vital part of creating a thriving local community.” – Todd Spittal, Co-founder/President

Our Building

Oak Pointe of Carthage is a 46-apartment senior living community that was intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of older adults. With both assisted living and memory care services, residents have their choice of purposefully designed studio and one-bedroom private apartments, which include full bathroom, kitchenette, emergency call response, fire safety system, and individualized heating and cooling. The building also features a beautiful dining room, ground level courtyard, full-service salon, on-site rehabilitation center, and much more.



Our Services

In addition to our purposefully designed private apartments, Oak Pointe’s amenities include restaurant-style dining with three delicious meals daily; weekly apartment housekeeping; weekly linen and laundry services; trained staff on-site 24 hours each day; assistance with daily life tasks such as dressing, bathing, and grooming; medication management and administration; and social events and activities for individuals and groups.



Our Pricing

Our team of care partners focuses on delivering great service and care to our residents. To accomplish this, we purposefully avoid complex point systems and care level programs that create distraction and produce a culture that identifies elders by daily care tasks. We believe pricing for assisted living services should be transparent, predictable, and provide flexibility to allow for changes in needs and interests. Our pricing resembles a monthly lease, like an apartment, based on the specific unit style. There are no long-term leasing commitments and no restrictive buy-in fees required to live at this community. Our inclusive pricing model helps older adults and their families confidently plan for the cost associated with senior living services. Contact us for more information on current pricing.

