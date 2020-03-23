Oak Pointe Assisted Living is a 46-apartment senior living community that was intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of older adults. (031720)

Oak Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care

2601 Oak Ridge

Neosho MO 64850

(417) 451-8872

Oak Pointe of Neosho is conveniently located right off Highway 49 and only 30 minutes from Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Many local businesses, coffee shops, and a historic downtown square are just a few of the nearby offerings. Neosho offers the best of small town, rural living with close and convenient access to larger metropolitan areas such as Joplin and Springfield via I-44.

Oak Pointe of Neosho is a 46-apartment senior living community that was intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of older adults. With both assisted living and memory care services, residents have their choice of a purposefully designed studio, or one and two-bedroom private apartments, which include full bathroom, kitchenette, emergency call response, fire safety system, and individualized heating and cooling. The building also features a beautiful dining room, ground level courtyard, full-service salon, on-site rehabilitation center, and much more.

In addition to our purposefully designed private apartments, Oak Pointe’s amenities include restaurant-style dining with three delicious meals daily; weekly apartment housekeeping; weekly linen and laundry services; trained staff on-site 24 hours each day; assistance with daily life tasks such as dressing, bathing, and grooming; medication management and administration; and social events and activities for individuals and groups.

https://www.provisionliving.com/location/neosho