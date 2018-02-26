New Dimension’s School of Hair Design – Most student’s have a job before they graduate (021618)

New Dimensions School of Hair Design

621 Kentucky Avenue

Joplin, MO 64801



Phone: 782-CURL (2875)



Website :newdimensionsschoolofhairdesign.com



e-Mail :newdimensions1477@sbcglobal.net



New Dimensions will inspire you to go after your dream career in cosmetology, and will send you out on your journey prepared with all of the skills and knowledge you will need. You are also given a fantastic high end cosmetic kit.



