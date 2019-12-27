NEO Health and Wellness Center offers medical treatment services for individuals with opioid use disorder. (122419)

NEO Health & Wellness Center

102 E Steve Owens Blvd

Miami OK

(918) 919 – 3090

NEO Health and Wellness Center offers medical treatment services for individuals with opioid use disorder. Our mission is to help those struggling take that first step into wellness. We are here for you.

Our experience. In addition to treating opioid addiction, our team members also have decades of experience in treating individuals of all ages who have at times struggled with issues related with mental health. Our compassion and understanding for those who may be going through an unspeakably difficult time, as well as the years of knowledge to understand how to safely and properly treat these issues while practicing the upmost in privacy, is what makes NEO Health and Wellness Center the suboxone clinic of choice for Oklahomans who are seeking to break the chains of opioid addiction.