NEO Health and Wellness Center is taking precautions against the Corona Virus for their patients (052620)

102 E Steve Owens Blvd, Miami, OK 74354

Phone: (918) 919-3090

At the NEO Health and Wellness Center

We are the foremost suboxone clinic and partner for the residents of Oklahoma in battling opioid addiction. Our team has almost five decades of combined experience in treating opioid addiction and we are standing by to guide you along the path to wellness with our suboxone treatment protocol.

What separates NEO Health and Wellness Center from other suboxone providers?

Our experience. In addition to treating opioid addiction, our team members also have decades of experience in treating individuals of all ages who have at times struggled with issues related with mental health. Our compassion and understanding for those who may be going through an unspeakably difficult time, as well as the years of knowledge to understand how to safely and properly treat these issues while practicing the upmost in privacy, is what makes NEO Health and Wellness Center the suboxone clinic of choice for Oklahomans who are seeking to break the chains of opioid addiction.

We Prepare and Empower

Your NEO Health and Wellness Center team wants to prepare and empower you before you walk in our doors for suboxone treatment. We understand every patient is unique, so our team will work with you to meet your unique suboxone treatment needs.

