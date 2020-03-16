Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor has everything Spring (030920)

Miss Daisy’s Home & Gifts

2702 Richard Joseph Blvd

Joplin MO

(417) 437-3060

We offer new furniture in addition to the many one-of-a-kind items available from our vendors. We carry several different new furniture lines including the Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman Co Collection by Vaughan-Bassett. We are proud of the quality, new furniture we have picked for our store and we would love to help you find the perfect pieces for your space.

Specialty workshops and classes are scheduled throughout the month to help you make your custom décor. We are always updating our classes with fun new projects for you to choose from. Sign up today and be prepared to have fun, or ask us about reserving a private party for birthdays, bridal parties, girl’s nights, or just because!

At Miss Daisy’s, our goal is to help you create a beautiful life and home. We are a brick and mortar boutique located in Joplin, MO that sells everything from furniture and home decor to clothing and accessories. We also carry several different brands of chalk type paints and host several different classes and workshops to help you make your own custom decor. There is something for everyone and every occasion at Miss Daisy’s!

