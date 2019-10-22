Midknight Detailing – They detail individuals cars, trucks & suv’s (101519)







Midknight Detailing

627 Moffett Ave

Joplin MO

(417)726-5275

I have been detailing for 7 years. My goal during these past 7 years has to been to provide quality work and superior customer service. In 2013, I was presented the opportunity to attend a certification class. This class was offered by the Professional Auto Detailers Association and designed to create a standard across the board for automotive detailers. I eagerly seized the opportunity to better my abilities and in January 2014, I received the Professional Auto Detailers Association Certification. I hold this certification in high regard because while I am not the only one to possess this, I am now the only person in Joplin as well as Missouri that does. As a result, the standards I hold for myself are now even higher and will continue to grow as I will continue to learn and take advantage of new concepts and other improvements within this industry. I will not say that I will ever perfect detailing, but I will continue to learn and improve upon the skills that I already possess.

http://midknightdetailing.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/midknightdetaling





