Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina is having a special Margarita Day (021720)

1901 E 32nd Street

Joplin , MO

(417) 624-8882

Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina opened it’s restaurant in January 2005, when two brother’s , Luis and Daniel Ortega, had a dream of opening a great restaurant with the best Mexican food available. The brothers had learned all the family recipes from their father and wanted to share them with food lovers all over Joplin. After a slow start, people in Joplin began to notice the friendly service, home-style atmosphere and the mouth watering Mexican Cuisine.

If you are looking fro great food to feed your guests for a big event, Maria’s is the answer! We can bring our food to you! We do a great job with our Catering Service. If you have a wedding, celebration or even a family get together keep us in mind to Cater your event.

Give us a call as soon as possible to get the details. Don’t slave away cooking and miss out on the festivities, call Maria’s Catering Service! You know our food is “Fabulous”… so your celebration will be a big hit!

