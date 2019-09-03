Macadoodles is celebrating 10 year’s and will be having their Wine Tasting (083019)

Macadoodles

3105 E 17th Street

Joplin MO

(417) 626-7766

It is the mission of Macadoodles® to provide for you, our Customer:

A clean and friendly shopping experience for the whole family

Customer service beyond your expectations

Make you feel appreciated and that you are an important person to us

A variety of products, many that can only be found at Macadoodles®

Competitive pricing

Always in stock on the products you want

The extra amenities that make the store a complete and outstanding shopping experience

Strive every day to develop your loyalty

From the day Macadoodles® first opened its doors you, our Customer, have been our top priority. Every idea, every plan and every detail has to pass the Customer Test. If it is the right thing to do for the Customer, go ahead and do it; if it is not the right thing to do, go back to rule number one to make it right.

On the front of our building we have a sign that says it all:

The Macadoodles® Promise:

“The Friendliest Service Guaranteed! If You’re Not 100% Satisfied: We’ll Double Your Money Back”

Macadoodles is committed to serving each of our neighboring communities and we pride ourselves on our employees’ active involvement in their individual communities. Macadoodles believes that giving back is the appropriate behavior for every good corporate citizen, whether it is helping with local charities or supporting local fire and police departments.

http://joplin.macadoodles.com/