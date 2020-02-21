Lowry’s Hearing prides itself on taking care of each patient as if they were our own family member to receive the best possible hearing outcome. (021920)







Lowry’s Hearing Aid Center

2640 E 32nd Street Suite 11

Joplin MO

(417) 553-0724

https://www.lowryhearing.com/

Our practice prides itself on taking care of each patient as if they were our own family member to receive the best possible hearing outcome. We focus on continually serving the hearing needs of the Nevada, MO and surrounding communities with dedicated hearing care. In this process, our practice demonstrates disciplines and values to ensure fair and personalized hearing care for each patient.

Our commitment to patient care was built around the mutual agreement of honor, integrity and trust with each patient. As a part of the nationwide Audibel network, we aim to provide the greatest hearing care experience possible by abiding to the following standards that define American hearing excellence:

COMPREHENSIVE EVALUATION We evaluate your hearing, communication needs and goals for your life. RECOMMEND ONLY WHAT NEEDS RECOMMENDING Because we evaluate all your hearing and communication needs, we will recommend a treatment plan that is unique to you and designed to meet your needs. CLEAR UNDERSTANDING OF THE HEARING JOURNEY AND RESULTS We make sure that you understand what steps will be taken on your journey to better hearing and what the realistic outcomes are for those steps. SEEING AND HEARING THE BENEFIT We will verify that the hearing instruments and accessories that go with them are working and provide the benefit that you need. This verification may be done through several clinically adopted tools such as Real Ear Measurement, Speech Mapping or Sound Field Verification. TREATMENT IS MORE THAN JUST AN OFFICE VISIT We work with you to create a long-term treatment plan, define follow-up appointments, perform regular ongoing evaluations, and any additional care that you may need to make sure you stay satisfied with your hearing in the years to come. WARRANTY FOR ONE, WARRANTY FOR ALL When you work with Audibel, you are working not only with your local hearing healthcare professionals, but also the national network that will honor the warranty and support and service guarantees on all Audibel products. COMMITMENT FOR A LIFETIME All Audibel products receive free cleanings and testing for their lifetime.





