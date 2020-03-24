Labette Community College has a dental program at the Cherokee Center (031820)







Labette Community College



200 S.14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357



Phone: 1-620-421-6700 or 1-888-Labette





Email : mailto:webmaster@labette.edu

Website :www.labette.edu



Labette strives for exceptionality. They give more than an excellent education, they give an environment of support, and a wealth of resources. Students will have access to a diverse range of teaching methods, technology, and continuous work at improvement from LCC. There are 52 different degrees/certifications to choose from, so you know you can find the degree that is most fitted to the path in life you want to take.

