Joplin Tax Service is locally owned and operated (012020)

Most taxpayers (9 out of 10) use the Standard Deduction (as opposed to Itemized Deductions) to get from Adjusted Gross Income to Taxable Income. The IRS has increased the amounts of the Standard Deduction applicable to 2019 Income Tax Returns based on inflation. The following table shows the amounts of the Standard Deduction applicable to last year (2018) versus the increased amounts for this year (2019):

Filing Status 2018 2019

Single $12,000 $12,200

Head of Household $18,000 $18,350

Married Filing Jointly $24,000 $24,400

Qualifying Widow $24,000 $24,400

Married Filing Separately $12,000 $12,200

There are additional standard deduction amounts for individuals 65 years of age or older and/or blind. There are limitations on the amount of the Standard Deduction for individuals who may be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT INJURED SPOUSE ALLOCATIONS

An injured spouse is a taxpayer who files a joint return with their spouse and all or part of a refund is, or is expected to be, applied against

Generally, it is possible to prevent the taxpayer’s refund from being applied toward the debt of the spouse by filing an form.

Injured Spouse protection is applicable to the following types of debts:

Past-due federal tax.

Child or spousal support.

Federal non-tax debt (such as a student loan).

State income tax.

State unemployment compensation debts.

Generally, the injured spouse’s refund can be protected by filing IRS Form 8379-Injured Spouse Allocation if the following requirements are met:

The injured spouse is not legally obligated to pay the past due amount, and

The injured spouse meets any of the following conditions:

The injured spouse made and reported tax payments such as federal income tax withholding. The injured spouse had earned income (W-2, self-employment, etc.) and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit and/or the Additional Child Tax Credit. The injured spouse claimed a refundable tax credit such as an education credit or the healthcare Premium Tax Credit.

QUESTIONS?

