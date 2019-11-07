ITEC Attractions – Imax will be having a lineup of Military Movies for Veteran’s Day (103119)







IMAX Entertainment Complex

3562 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway

Branson, MO 65616

BIG Screens! BIG Shopping! BIG Food! BIG Live Shows!

Giant-Screen IMAX adventures, Hollywood’s Biggest Hit Movies, Live Shows, McFarlain’s Family Restaurant, IMAX Food Court, Indoor Shopping Mall, Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano and Branson Meadows Cinemas 11.

What’s Showing at the Branson IMAX? Come see a Branson exclusive and take a powerful journey through the rich history and heritage of the region with the GIANT-screen IMAX adventure, Ozarks Legacy & Legend (A Branson Exclusive)!

Or choose from other New IMAX films for a special treat during your vacation! Catch Hollywood IMAX DMR Movies ALL DAY on the GIANT IMAX Screen in Branson.

The Elite Cinema III movie theater shows the newest Hollywood hit movies. Three state-of-the-art movie theaters feature reclining, high-back chairs with stadium seating and the best entertainment value around for your Missouri Vacation!

Find unique Ozark cuisine in an atmosphere inspired by the IMAX adventure, Ozarks Legacy & Legend at McFarlain’s Family Restaurant. We’re famous for legendary recipes, signature menu items and Ozark hospitality!

Everyone can have their favorite foods at the newly remodeled IMAX Food Court! Come in and enjoy Ur Weigh Frozen Yogurt, Branson’s premium self-serve frozen yogurt and fresh topping bar. Or head to the Deli & Dogs counter for a specialty hot dog like the Chicago, Chili Cheese or Slaw Dog on a soft poppy seed bun or enjoy freshly made deli sandwiches on a hoagie bun. They also serve freshly made salad and soups too! Hungry for a Pizza? Our French crust, hand-tossed made to order Breadeaux Pizza will satisfy your craving. They also offer spicy chicken wings or cheese sticks! All located in Branson, Missouri at the IMAX Complex.

To top your vacation off, check out The Little Opry Theatre. Nestled inside the IMAX Complex, it has quite a line-up for 2018! Featuring eight different Branson live shows performing throughout the entire day…theres always something new to see in the Little Opry Theatre.

Our Indoor Shopping Mall offers a wide variety of items for everyone’s taste, featuring 17 different specialty shops! Load up on Ozark souvenirs, quilts, grandfather clocks, custom leather apparel, jewelry, ladies fashions, collectibles, IMAX film merchandise and so much more!

Don’t miss Montana Mike’s Steakhouse while on your vacation in Branson, serving naturally aged, hand-cut steaks – plus chicken, pastas, seafood, salads & more! Now with two restaurant locations! And our enchanting Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano, with Chef created recipes in the tradition of old world Italy, located at 2690 Green Mountain Drive.

Just down the road from Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex, with 11 screens, Branson Meadows Cinema 11 is sure to be playing the newest hit films! The Branson Meadows Cinema 11 movie theater is located at 4740 N. Gretna Road in the Branson Meadows shopping centre – Check out the webpage and see what’s showing.





