Indigo Sky Casino will be having a Christmas buffet (120519)







Indigo Sky Casino

70220 E Hwy 60

Wyandotte OK 74370

(888) 992-SKY1

Visit us on the Web

LIKE us on Facebook

FOLLOW us on Twitter

Indigo Sky Casino is owned and operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. We are located at HWY 60 and BIZ 60 just west of the MO-OK stateline.

Come indulge in the comfort of one of 244 amazingly relaxing rooms. Escape the everyday. Relax, take in the views and you will feel like you are on a getaway. Order room service and you may have found nirvana.

We totally understand if you were in a hurry to go play at Indigo Sky Casino and forgot something. That actually happens quite frequently. Visit the Gift Shop located in the hotel lobby for any items you may have forgotten, plus shop for great looking Indigo Sky Casino gear or just a little something extra for yourself. The handbags are real attention grabbers!

We’ve got something to satisfy all your food cravings. Our chefs and bar staff are serving up the most delectable meals and cocktails through lunch, dinner, at the bar or late night, so come in and satisfy your hunger http://indigoskycasino.com/dine/shawanoe-cantina-tequila-bar

Indigo Sky’s Off Track Betting lets you be in the moment on all the latest horse racing action! You’ll be able to view live feeds on all the biggest tracks on our state of the art video wall that can feature up to 10 different tracks!

Indigo Sky provides self-serve kiosks and live tellers, as well as racing forms available for purchase for each track.

Indigo Sky offers table games to suit any skill level. Table games are open 24/7 and all games are ante FREE! We offer classic pit games including Double Deck Pitch Blackjack and Six Deck Shoe Blackjack.

Come check out our new expanded pit that features WPT Heads Up Hold’em, Four Card Frenzy and Three Card Prime progressives, which are based on all the classics we know and love but with more ways to win!

Blackjack is a game of skill. Although the basic rules are easy to learn, there are different techniques and betting strategies you can use to enhance your potential of winning. The object of the game is to accumulate cards with point totals close to 21, without exceeding 21.

With more than 1,200 gaming machines at Indigo Sky Casino, you’re bound to find a favorite that makes you a winner! We’ve got the newest gaming area in Oklahoma to provide you with your choice in gaming entertainment!

Class II and Class III machines fill over 45,000 square feet of gaming space to provide options from penny, 5-cent, 25-cent all the way up to $25 machines. VGT games like Mr. Money Bags, Hot Red Ruby, Lucky Duck, VGT Wide Area Progressives as wells as AGS classics like Royal Reels, Liberty 7s & Cool Katz. Plus, find the hottest games to hit the market like Britney Spears, The Big Bang, Titanic, Zuma, Gremlins and many more.





