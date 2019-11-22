Good Dog Healthy Pet Market & Self Service Dog Wash (111819)

Good Dog

6035 N Main

Webb City MO 64870

(417) 781-3647

At Good Dog Healthy Pet Market our highest priority is the health & well-being of your beloved pets. Our nutritional experts can help you find biologically-appropriate, fresh food diets to meet your pets needs. Shop an assortment of recreational bones for chew to keep your furry friend entertained while cleaning their teeth. Not to mention all the toys your pet has to choose from! Fashionable collars, apparel and accessories are available for when you feel like spoiling your pooch. Good Dog also has a variety of Large Dog Beds for $20!

Dirty Dog? Our Self Service Dog Wash provides everything you need to wash up your pup for only $10.00. First come first served.

Self Service Hours:

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED