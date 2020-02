Gold & Silver of Joplin

105 N Rangeline, Ste 2

Joplin MO

(417) 553-0643

They buy gold, silver, jewelry and rare coins. They work with the beginner coin collector to the experienced coin collector. They buy scrap metal. If you are not sure if you have gold, silver or platinum just take it in and they can tell you what it is.

They are also happy to set up private appointments on Wednesday just give them a call.

https://www.facebook.com/GOLD-Silver-of-Joplin-LLC-1746978812226742/