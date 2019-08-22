Freeman Liquidator’s has a new shipment of all different kinds of things you might need (080819)

Business Showcase
Freeman Annex LLC

3983 West 7th Street in Joplin, MO. 

Hours are: Monday thru Saturday, 9AM to 5PM.

Phone: (417) 626-8208 or toll free 1-888-272-9483

Email: sales@gfacjoplin.com

Website: https://www.freemanliquidators.com/productcart/pc/home.asp

Freeman Annex LLC has over 18,000 sq ft of retail floor space with a wide variety of inventory. The items they have in stock changes often, and is discounted from 50% to 70% of retail cost! Freeman Annex LLC is the first place you should consider going when you are starting a project!

