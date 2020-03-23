Freeman Hospital – Struggling with your weight or related medical problems? At Freeman Bariatric Center, we may have just the solution for you. (031720)







Freeman Hospital West

1102 W 32nd Street

Joplin MO 64804

Freeman Bariatric Center

Call Janice @ (417) 347-1266

Of course, our program isn’t just about the weight. Bariatric surgery can help reduce or reverse diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and other chronic conditions. You may also benefit from less joint pain, better sleep, more confidence and the freedom to live an active and healthier life.

Struggling with your weight or related medical problems? We know how frustrating that can feel – especially when countless dieting programs haven’t delivered the results you need to transform your health and life.

At Freeman Bariatric Center, we may have just the solution for you. Our board-certified surgeons, T. Brad Coy, DO, and David Baker, DO, perform safe and proven weight-loss procedures, using the most minimally invasive techniques possible. From your first visit through ongoing follow-up care, we provide the support you need to achieve your weight-loss goals.

Call 417.347.1266 to reserve your spot at a free weight-loss surgery seminar. Together, we’ll explore a variety of options and see if surgery is right for you.

They have many different options and can help choose what would be the best option for you from Adjustable Gastric Banding, Gastric Bypass or Gastric Sleeve.

Proven Procedures for Life-Changing Results

Choosing the right procedure involves discussion with your surgeon. We’re here to listen, to understand your unique needs and goals, and to help you find the best fit for your life. Options include:

