Freeman Hospital – How they can help with Osteoporosis (060419)

Dr. Allison Galloway

Joplin: 417.347.8730

Pittsburg: 620.231.0958

Dr. Sean Hamlett

417.347.8740

Krysti Blankenship, MSN, FNP

417.347.8740

Too much or too little of any hormone can be harmful to your body. You can count on our skilled endocrinologists to diagnose, treat and help you manage your hormonal imbalances. Our board-certified experts can help with a full spectrum of endocrine and metabolic issues including:

Adrenal gland disorders

Diabetes – take an online diabetes risk assessment

Growth hormone disorders

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Infertility

Lipid disorders

Kidney stones

Osteoporosis

Pituitary gland disorders

Polycystic ovarian syndrome

Reproductive issues

Thyroid disorders, including overactive and underactive thyroid

Thyroid nodules or cancer

Weight gain or obesity

Many endocrine and metabolic disorders can affect the rest of the body, including your heart, lungs, skin, kidneys, eyes and brain. You’ll receive comprehensive medical care – our endocrinologists can coordinate your care with Freeman’s team of more than 300 physicians representing 60 specialties.