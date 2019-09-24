First Baptist Church is holding their 15th Annual Horse Whisperer (091919)







First Baptist Church of Diamond

501 W Market Street

Diamond MO 64840

(417)325-6486

They are having their 15th annual Horse Whisperer event on September 21st 2019 from 4:30 – 8:00 and the public is invited to attend . Josh Titus is the Horse Whisperer. It is free to the public and they will be serving Beans & Cornbread. They also will have horseback & buggy rides. They will also have snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs, bbq chicken and smoked venison as well as their Cowboy Beans. They will have Border Line Blue Grass performing as well as Voice of Truth. They will also have a petting zoo and Inflatables for the children.

Tim Guraedy “Mountain Man” from Duck Dynasty will be there and you can have your picture taken with him and get his autograph.

The event is located at the Doc Haskins Arena 2 miles E of Diamond on J Hwy.





