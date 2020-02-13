Derma Tech has a Weight Loss Program (021220)







Derma-Tech

2935 E. 18th Street

Joplin, MO 64804

Phone: (417) 206-4884

Email: skntec1@aol.com

Website: http://www.derma-tech.com

Derma-Tech, owned by Trish Draper, Rn, offers the very best in medical grade skin care, salon services, and aesthetic services. From lash tints to laser hair removal, Derma – Tech has it all. If you have sunspots or wrinkles, head to Derma-Tech to get those treated with the Lumenis laser. There is a variety of facial care products, from natural to luxurious, they have something you will love. In between getting your nails done, and getting a massage, you can relax in the sauna and steam room. No matter how you look when you walk in, you will walk out relaxed, rejuvenated, and even more beautiful than before. Derma- Tech also offers monthly specials, so you are always sure to get a great deal.





