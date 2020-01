Country Charm Venue

18389 East Hwy 86

Neosho, Missouri

(417) 389-3503

Country Charm Venue is a country setting in the middle of 40 Acres and is decorated with Rustic Charm. It is a beautiful venue for Weddings or Anniversaries as well as Birthday parties.

They also have a beautiful outdoor setting by a pond! Come out and take a tour of the venue.FacebookFacebook URL

https://www.facebook.com/Country-Charm-Venue-217225468938089/

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.