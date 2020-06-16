Community Support Services of Missouri has been making opportunities happen since 1978 for individuals with developmental disabilities. (060820)

Community Support Services

2312 Annie Baxter Ave.

Joplin MO

(417) 624 – 4515

Community Support Services of Missouri has been making opportunities happen since 1978 for individuals with developmental disabilities. We offer numerous services to help serve our community.• Behavioral Fitness• Case Management• Community Living Services• CP Center• Early Childhood• Residential Services

Nearly 300 dedicated, caring staff members help to give over 1,600 individuals the most independent life they can achieve every day.

Their Mission Statement is “To foster and promote maximum independence, quality of life, personal growth, health and safety for the individuals we serve.”

https://www.cssmo.org/