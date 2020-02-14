CDL Electric – They can take care of your electricity, plumbing, heating & cooling & security and more (021420)







CDL Electric

602 Michigan Avenue

Joplin, MO 64801

417-627-5380

It began in 1964, as S&S Electric, providing electrical services for residents and businesses around Pittsburg, Kansas. By the time we changed our name to CDL-Electric in 1996, we were also maintaining signals and providing electrical services for companies in the short line railroad business.

In the 2000’s, our expansion included divisions that relied heavily on our quality electricians including, business signs, generators, solar energy, security radios, systems and alarms. In the past few years, we’ve added plumbing, high voltage maintenance, refrigeration and heating and air to make CDL one destination that solves so many needs for homes and businesses. All the while, we’ve expanded our services and customer base in the short line railroad industry.

With our significant growth, especially in recent years, our quality staff has increased to over 300 people working in 12 distinct divisions of products and services. We continue to be a dominant force in the 4-state region with offices in Pittsburg, Parsons and Ft. Scott in Kansas, and Missouri offices in Joplin and Nevada. When you add our competent staff placed in areas throughout the country, CDL is well-positioned for future growth and meeting the needs of our expanding customer base.

