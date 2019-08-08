Carl Junction Residential Care has residential care and independent living (080219)

Carl Junction Residential Care

201 Fir Road

Carl Junction MO 64834

(417)782-5659

This beautiful home is located adjacent to a country club and golf course and is just minutes from Joplin, Missouri. This area offers many amenities including first class medical services for our residents and the benefit of our skilled nursing facility in Seneca.

Our bright, spacious resident rooms along with the sitting areas and dining facilities make this facility a very comfortable home for our residents and for visiting families and guests.

Pay Sources:

Private Pay

Private Insurance

Medicaid (Care Options)

Rooms Available:

Private

Semi-Private

Couples Rooms/Suites

Placements:

Residential Care

Respite

Day Care

CALL TO SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY: (417) 782-5659

http://www.comm-care.com/59/property_detail.htm