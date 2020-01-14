Carl Junction Residential Care has residential care and independent living (010720)

Carl Junction Residential Care
201 Fir Road
Carl Junction MO 64834
(417)782-5659
This beautiful home is located adjacent to a country club and golf course and is just minutes from Joplin, Missouri. This area offers many amenities including first class medical services for our residents and the benefit of our skilled nursing facility in Seneca.
Our bright, spacious resident rooms along with the sitting areas and dining facilities make this facility a very comfortable home for our residents and for visiting families and guests.
Pay Sources:
- Private Pay
- Private Insurance
- Medicaid (Care Options)
Rooms Available:
- Private
- Semi-Private
- Couples Rooms/Suites
Placements:
- Residential Care
- Respite
- Day Care
