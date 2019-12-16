Care For Women – They have a new location for women’s services (121619)

Their Focus:

Good care begins with good relationships and because we are focused only on gynecology, we take the time to get to know you and make sure you have the knowledge you need to stay healthy.



Our Services:

• Well woman exams

• Gynecologic surgery

• Diagnosis and management of incontinence of the bowel or bladder

• Medical and surgical management of pelvic organ prolapse

• Management of menstrual problems

• Contraceptive management

• Pelvic pain – acute and chronic

• Chronic itching and burning

• Sexual dysfunction of women

• Hormone replacement

• Urodynamics

• Cystoscopy

• Pelvic ultrasound​





Her-Shot:

Excited to now offer PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) treatments.

In our office, this treatment is called Her-Shot!

Her-Shot is used to treat:decreased sensation of the vaginal tissuesdecreased clitoral sensation

decreased or absent orgasmsincontinence of the bladder or boweldecreased nipple sensationchronic vaginal/vulvar itching or burning (including Lichen Sclerosis)gaping or laxity of the vaginal opening

Call to set up your consultation for this exciting treatment option.

(Insurance does not cover this procedure)

Most insurances accepted.