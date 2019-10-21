Buffalo Run is celebrating their 15th Anniversary with October promotions (101119)







Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

1000 Buffalo Run Blvd

Miami OK 74354

Featuring the area’s widest-variety of machine and table games – including blackjack, slots, and tournaments – Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is fun and games 24 hours everyday. Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is a dynamic casino entertainment complex located in Miami, Oklahoma. Our gaming floor is over 70,000 square feet of casino space, featuring Joe’s Outback Casino, the Coleman House Restaurant, Joe’s Grill, Snack Bar, High Limit Room, and a 1,500 seat event center. Our mission is to provide a gaming and entertainment experience that excites and exceeds guest expectations through the passionate efforts of our dedicated and valued team.

As a tribute to the original “Coleman Theatre Beautiful”, Buffalo Run Casino & Resort has dedicated it’s elegant restaurant to the tradition of the house. With theatre pictures and bold colors setting the stage for the decor of the restaurant, patrons can feel the magnificence of the theatre as they dine. We invite you to share in the nostalgic experience as you enjoy a world-class meal in a truly historical setting.

Buffalo Run also has entertainment in the Trailer Park Bar & Grill.

Hours :

Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday/Saturday/Event Nights

Lunch 11a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dinner 4p.m. – 10 p.m.

Reservations (918) 542-7140 Ext 2230

http://buffalorun.com/





