Briarbrook Golf Course has an 18 hole golf course that is open to the public (052319)

Briarbrook Golf Course

502 Briarbrook Driv

Carl Junction, MO 64834

(417)649-6777

Briarbrook Golf Course is a community-owned 18-hole public golf course located in Carl Junction, Missouri.

Built in 1964, the course features bent grass greens and Bermuda grass fairways. Stretching through densely wooded and residential areas, Briarbrook Golf Course is recognized for its beauty and friendly hospitality. Facilities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and tennis courts for residents and guest to enjoy.

Originally designed and constructed in 1964 by Jim Latimer, the course operated as Briarbrook Golf and Country Club until 2009. In 2010 the residential community joined together to save and restore the once proud golf course and clubhouse. The Briarbrook Community Improvement District was formed to finance the purchase and rehabilitiation of the community amenities.

Briarbrook Golf Course is located just northwest of Joplin, Missouri. Briarbrook Golf Course is open to the public, seven days per week weather permitting. We invite you to come out and enjoy our golf course with your friends and family. We are also happy to host corporate and charity golf tournaments.