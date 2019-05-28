Blue Moon Boutique carries the Brave & Creative Kids Apparel & supplies (052719)

Business Showcase

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Blue Moon Boutique
613 South Main
Joplin, MO 64801

Phone: (417) 540-6313


Hours of Business:
Thu – Fri: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm 
Sat: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Moderns meets vintage at Blue Moon Boutique. There is clothing, home decor, food, accessories, including our beautiful jewelry. Open for all Third Thursday events. Make sure to LIKE us on Facebook to keep track of special events, and new items in the store!

LIKE us on Facebook

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story