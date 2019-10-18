Birchwood Barn has a wide variety of home decor items (101019)

Birchwood Barn

4152 E 7th Street

Joplin MO

(417) 291-3679

Birchwood Barn has a wide selection of pottery, southwestern furniture, south of the border metal work, fountains, and that one of a kind antique you have been searching for. If you are looking for something special please call or come by and browse our large inventory.

Birchwood Barn has created a unique shopping experience for the residents of the greater Joplin MO metro area. We have taken a former maintenance building and recreated it by reclading the exterior and adding a spacious wraparound porch that​ retains a flavor of days gone by. We started this project by having the exterior completely removed and gutting the interior, leaving an exposed framework of beautifully aged wood. The office was demolished and a new shop was created to showcase her collection of pottery, southwestern furniture, south of the border metal work, the occasional interesting antique and one of a kind creations made specifically for Kriss by local artisans. Please note that the inventory is regularly added to and new items will generally appear weekly. Thank You and Happy Shopping!

http://www.birchwoodbarn.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Route66BirchwoodBarn/