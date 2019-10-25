Bearskin Fitness – They are holding their annual health fair (102119)







Bearskin Healthcare & Wellness Center

1 Turtle Drive

Wyandotte OK



(918) 678-2070

As a community-based wellness center, we are committed to providing you and your neighbors with everything you need to reach your fitness and health goals. From our dedicated Healthcare Clinic to our professionally-maintained and equipped Fitness Center, every aspect of our program is an effort to keep our community happy, healthy, and connected– and stay in the very best shape and health possible around the calendar!

Find the right solutions to your health and fitness needs with services from Bearskin Fitness Center, based in Wyandotte, OK. We specialize in providing you with a unique approach to helping you reach your specific health goals. Our team of experts can help you identify, assess, and take action to decrease or eliminate potential negative impacts to your health.

Each person is different and our customized approach, tailored to individual needs, allows us to create achievable goals that are based on the specifics of your lifestyle. With state-of-the-art fitness equipment and a dedicated training staff, we are confident that you can maintain a path to your health and fitness goals that produces the very best possible results.

Contact us at 918-678-2070, or come see us in Wyandotte, OK for more information about how we can be a part of the journey to a healthier you!

Hours of Operations:

Monday thru Friday 5:00a.m. thru 9:00p.m.

Saturday 8:00a.m. thru 2:00p.m.

Sunday 1:00p.m. thru 5:00p.m.

Health Clinic

Hours of Operation:

Monday thru Friday 8:00a.m. thru 12:00p.m.

1:00a.m. thru 4:30p.m.

