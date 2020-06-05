Bearskin Fitness – They also have a fitness center that embraces total wellness (060320)

Bearskin Healthcare & Wellness Center
1 Turtle Drive
Wyandotte OK
(918) 678-2282
Bearskin Fitness has an atmosphere of warmth, care and commitment that surrounds the Bearskin Clinic. They also have a fitness center that embraces total wellness and includes regular exercise. They have an indoor walking track.
They have education on cooking tasty healthy meals.
Hours of operation: M – F 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
