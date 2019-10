Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce

Baxter Springs is having their Fall Festival on Saturday October 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

They will have Live Music, Games, Contests, Food & Arts & Crafts. It is open to the public.

https://www.baxterspringsfallfestival.com/