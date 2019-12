Antique-ish Mall & Flea Market

840 W Harmony Street

Neosho MO

(417) 451-2831

Family owned and operated antique mall and flea market. Over 35,000 square feet of antiques, collectibles, primitives, hand crafted, and one-of-a-kind items in a well lit, family fun environment. Stop in and see them and see what you can find!

https://www.facebook.com/Antique-ish-1951862768395837/

https://antiqueishmall.com/