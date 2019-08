We are a locally owned and operated boutique with so much to offer! You will find things in our shop that you will probably not find elsewhere.

Unique gifts, women’s clothing, gifts for the baby, soaps, lotions, kitchen items, home decor, and much more!

Stop in and see us today! Let us help you shop for your loved ones!

Annie Kate’s Boutique

311 South Main Street

Webb City, MO

(417) 717-0559

Follow us: @AnnieKatesBoutique

LIKE us on Facebook