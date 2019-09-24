Annabelle’s Fun Farm has a new Carousel and Swing (091619)







Annabelle’s Fun Farm

444584 E 110 RD

Welch OK 74369

The dream of building Annabelle’s Fun Farm started in 2010 when Tim Wright wanted a change in his life. He found that it was difficult to find a fun pumpkin patch to take his daughters to. Tim wanted a pumpkin patch not to just sell pumpkins, but to entertain the families who visited. So during the winter of 2010 and 2011, Tim, his wife Beth, and his parents Lyle and Edie Wright began the process of construction. Tim and Lyle are carpenters by trade. Beth spent her career in Child Development. Edie is a stay at home wife and mother and cares for their oldest son who is handicapped. The family works well together in this new business of agritainment. Every season they build new activities to improve Annabelle’s for families to enjoy. Tim and Beth now work full time for many corn mazes each year all across the United States designing and building fun farm attractions for families to enjoy.

Besides a heap of pumpkins to pick from and 4 AMAZEing acres of cornfield to get lost in, Annabelle’s Fun Farm offers fields of farm-fresh fun for the whole family! Enjoy a Wagon Ride to the Pumpkin Patch to pick out that perfect pumpkin. Save some energy for Pumpkin Cannons and our 30+ farm fun attractions!

Hungry after enjoying the Farm all day? We have just what you’re looking for! We offer a variety of sweet and savory Fall food favorites! Looking for something to fill you up? Head to the Feed Room for some or our Nachos or a Hot Dog or even a BBQ Sandwich. Craving a sweet drink? Head to the Snack Shack for our NEW Apple Cider Slushies or a Fresh Squeezed Lemonade or even a snow cone. Looking for something to munch on? You will have to stop by Grandpa’s Kettle Corn for our world famous, made live onsite Kettle Corn!

Open September 21 thru October 27th 2019!

https://www.annabellesfunfarm.com/





